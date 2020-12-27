Babuji Rawji Shah who filed the case against the filmmaker is one of the four kids adopted by Gangubai.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi film has landed into legal trouble as a case has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, and Bhansali Productions by Gangubai’s son Babuji Rawji Shah. The upcoming film is based on a real-life story of Gangubai or better known as ‘Madam’ of Kamathipura which is Mumbai’s red-light area.

Babuji Rawji Shah who filed the case against the filmmaker is one of the four kids adopted by Gangubai. The Print reported that Shah has also filed a case against Hussain Zaidi and reporter Jane Borges. Hussain is the writer of the book ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, on which the movie is based, while the original research is credited to Jane.

Shah in his statement said that ever since the promo came out, rumors started doing rounds about them and his relatives are also being harassed as they are being called out as coming from a ‘prostitute family’

Shah has also said that the book on which it’s based defame his family and it’s an ‘infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect, and liberty. In his conversation with the daily, he said that the book’s second part (from page 50 to 69) is not appropriate.

When was the case filed?

The case was filed on Sunday and the first hearing happened at the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. It is reported that the court has asked the defendants to respond to the allegations by January 7.

Earlier, it was reported that the film was going to hit the screens in September this year but it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. However, no official statement has been out from Bhansali Productions.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma