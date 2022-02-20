New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is all set to release in theatres on February 25th. The filmmakers have been releasing the songs of the picture. Recently, Bollywood Alia Bhatt shared Gangubai Kathiawadi's new song 'Jab Saiyaan' and introduced her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari. The chemistry between both the stars just stunned the audience and left them in awe of Shantanu's performance.

Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen making his Bollywood debut alongside Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is famously known as Swayam because of his role in the hit teen drama Dil Dosti Dance (D3).

Who is Shantanu Maheshwari?

The 30-year-old started his journey with a television show D3 and is now all set to make his Bollywood debut as he is part of the stellar Gangubai Kathiawadi cast. Shantanu's first introduction in the movie came through the now popular song Jab Saiyyan of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Talking about Dil Dosti Dance, the show was a hit tv series on the V channel. The series was based on the college life of students and how they are very much into dance. Apart from Shantanu Maheshwari and Kunwar Amar, Vrushika Mehta, Shakti Mohan, Archi Pratik, Alisha Singh, Macedon D'mello, Samantha Fernandes, and many more were also part of the show.

Next on Shantanu was seen in MTV's Girls on Top where he essayed the role of Sahir Bhasin alongside Ayesha Adlakha, Saloni Chopra, Shruti Bapna, and others. The actor-dancer later went on to participate in several reality shows and became the fourth runner-up in Nach Baliye Season 9.

Shantanu was once part of the popular dance group Desi Hoppers, who won the international show World Of Dance. But, Shantanu got recognized only after he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged the winner.

Shantanu Maheshwari's role in Gangubai Kathiawadi is of Gangubai's lover Ishq. While introducing his role, Alia had captioned it, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari#JabSaiyaan, out now.''

