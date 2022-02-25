New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the day is here! Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi is released on the big screen today (February 25). Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the main character Gangubai who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s and fought for women's basic rights and education. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

The movie has already created a massive buzz among the fans, and the twitter review of the movie has taken the internet by storm as netizens laud Alia for the role. The movie also features, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi also appeared in extended cameos. 

Take a look at netizens' Twitter reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi: 

The movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi was also premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

