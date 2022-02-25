New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the day is here! Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi is released on the big screen today (February 25). Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the main character Gangubai who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s and fought for women's basic rights and education. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

The movie has already created a massive buzz among the fans, and the twitter review of the movie has taken the internet by storm as netizens laud Alia for the role. The movie also features, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi also appeared in extended cameos.

Take a look at netizens' Twitter reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2022

I slept through the movie #GangubaiKathiawadi bored me to death and Alia’s voice was annoying, like she had a frog in her throat. you can watch it on a streaming site someone already uploaded it 😂😂😂



#AliaBhatt — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadiReview 😑😑🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮#GangubaiKathiawadi is the perfect example of worst casting this movie was ment to be for Vidya or deepika .. Alia looks like lost child — 🙃🙃🙃🌻🌟 (@Minimisetake) February 25, 2022

Just seen #GangubaiKathiawadi and I loved it! ❤️ If you've not seen a Bollywood film before, this one is a wonderful one to start off with. #CineworldUnlimited — Samantha Dale Fox (@samdalefox) February 24, 2022

SLB HAS DONE IT AGAIN!#GangubaiKathiawadi is a top-notch film! @aliaa08 outdid herself, what a performance🔥 @ajaydevgn’s screen presence is the usp! The trailer didn't do it justice on how good the film is, it’s much more than you expected it to be! 4/5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AN0i8M7Q3Q — 22/7 (@iMalfoyRKF) February 25, 2022

Is the petite Alia Bhatt able to do justice to the character of Gangubai in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’? Does the film strike a chord in your heart? Click the link below to know my review:📽️🔗👉 https://t.co/ZCRfyut7pX#GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/bluMSKTLra — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 25, 2022

REVIEW: #GangubaiKathiawadi

- Brilliant characterisation and Camerawork. #AliaBhatt delivers her career best performance. #AjayDevgn was impressive, #VijayRaaz was superb. Slow 1st half, 2nd Half packs a solid punch. Good Direction, Good writing, Bad music.

MUST WATCH

(⭐️⭐️⭐️💫) pic.twitter.com/gdS9jQbCp0 — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) February 25, 2022

The movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi was also premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

