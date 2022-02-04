New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the wait is over as the makers of Gangubai Kathiwadi, starring Alia Bhatt, have unveiled the trailer on Friday. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The chapter narrates about a girl named Ganga Harjivandas of Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. It celebrated her journey how in no time she marks her own territory and turns Gangubai, a madame, in the red light area of Kamathipura.

The trailer opens with Gangubai fighting for the rights of her people. The trailer also features Vijay Raaz in a never-seen-before avatar of transgender, who is fighting against Alia. Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn also essay pivotal roles. The trailer is packed with some hard-hitting dialogues such as, "arey jaab sakhti, sampati aur sadbudhi teeno hi aurte hain toh in mardon ko kis baat ka guroor," and many others.

Earlier, Alia had shared her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a lengthy note on Instagram. She had written, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns… two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!"

Gangubai Kathiwasi will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. However, ahead of the release, it will have a world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival that'll be held from 10 to 20, February 2022. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, the film will release in two Indian languages-- Hindi and Telugu.

