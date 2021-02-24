New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi starring-Alia Bhatt have released the teaser after announcing the release date. In the film, the actress is essaying a never-seen-before avatar, a madam of a brothel. In the short teaser, her character looked bold and fierce.

The teaser takes us back to the town of Kamathipura, where a young girl is pushed into the prostitute business by her lover. Alia Bhatt, who portrays the role of Gangubai, has surprised all her fans with her spectacular acting. "Gangu chand hai aur chand hi rahegi", the actress' Gujarati accent and her heavy voice are just unmissable. Even her powerful characteristics of a mafia queen kept us glued to the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "She rose in power and embraced life in her own way. Celebrating this art of a woman and the man who promises, yet another stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out now. See you in cinemas on 30th July"

Wishing Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday, Alia Bhatt also shared the teaser and wrote a heartwarming post for her. Taking to her Instagram handle she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir..I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!"

Talking about the film, it is based on the chapter of the book titled “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by Hussain Zaidi. The film narrates the journey of a young girl who is sold by her lover in the prostitution business. And how she embraces her destiny and swing it in her favour. For the first time, the actress will not be essaying the role of a girl next door.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi in cameo roles. The film is slated to release on July 30 in theatres.

