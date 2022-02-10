New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theaters on February 25. Earlier on February 04, the trailer of the film was released, and now ahead of the release of the film, the makers of the movie have dropped the first track from the film today (February 10). The title of the track is kept as 'Dholida', and the song features Alia Bhatt in a boss lady avtar.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is dressed in a white ensemble, and the song is a foot-tapping number. In the song, Alia can be seen wearing bold make-up, gajra in her hair, walking in the center, and dancing with other women. Sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and written by Kumar, the song is definitely a visual delight for its viewers.

Alia also took to her Instagram and shared a 30-second video of the song and wrote, "An absolute dream come true to dance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music. My heart forever beats to Dholida."

Within an hour the post has garnered above 5 lakh likes and more than 1 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post with heart emojis.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film Gangubai Kathiawadi depicts the journey of a red light area worker in Mumbai's Kamathipura, who fights for women's rights in society. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie also features Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The trailer of the film starts with introducing Alia as a respected and commanding figure as she steps her feet into the election ground against arch-rival, played by another brothel owner Rasiyabai (Vijay Raaz).

The movie will also have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, reported news agency PTI.

