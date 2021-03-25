This happened on the complaint which was filed by real Gangubai's 'adopted' son Babuji Shah. Also, the residents of Kamathipura even protested for the film's release. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon has issued summons for actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the writers of The Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The court's order was quoted as, "Even if it is considered that, she was prostitute, that does not mean that anybody has permission or write to show or mention her as a prostitute in public. The novel was already published, however, the complainant has claimed that he had no knowledge of the book and came into light only on the social media, news and transmission of the promo of the upcoming film. In the novel as well as the promo they have not only used the name of his mother but also used her surname along with the residential area i.e. Kamathipura, where his deceased mother was identified and had a reputation in the society, before her death."

The report further added that using Gangubai's name without her family's permission or consent is 'defaming her image'. "To portray the image of deceased Gangubai without consent of family members amount to defaming her image."

The whole incident happened after some residents of Kamathipura opposed the film and said that it has defamed the 200 years of actual history of Kamathipura. Their official statement said, "The New Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura."

The statement further added, "The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura, and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura."



The film is based on a madam named Gangubai Kathiawadi of Kamathipura's (Mumbai's famous red light area) brothel. The film is set to release on July 30.

