Alia Bhatt is creating a buzz on social media for her flick in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Read on to know who was Gangubai

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt has come a long way from making her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year to Sadak 2. Time and again, she has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry by not restricting herself to one genre. Now, the actress is creating a buzz on social media for her flick in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On Wednesday, the makers released the teaser of the film, showcasing Alia Bhatt as a powerful, ruthless and confident lady. The actress aced the look like a boss and left everyone amazed. However, what grabbed eyeballs was her heavy voice, Gujarati accent and last but not least her walk, adding tadka to her 'boss lady' look.

Well, we all know that Alia's character is based on a chapter of the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by Hussain Zaidi. However, do you know who the lady was in real? No, then let us tell you.

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Gangubai Kothewali was born as Ganga Harjivandas into a prestigious family in Kathiawad, Gujarat. At a very young age, she fell in love with her father's accountant and ran away with him to Mumbai. Gangu dreamed of becoming an actress since a kid, however, on coming to the city of dreams, she was sold into prostitution by her lover for just Rs 500. The hardships of the red-light area made her tough and stone-hearted.

During this, she was also raped by the infamous don Karim Lala's man. So to seek justice, she rushed to Karim and even tied him rakhi. Soon the power fell into her hands after becoming the sister of the most powerful don. She went to become one of the most powerful lady dons of the 60s.

Despite being a dreaded lady, Gangubai carried a soft corner for women and girls who were sold into prostitution. Also, there is a saying that she never kept any girl in her brothel without their consent. Instead, she used to root for improving the conditions of the woman working in her brothel.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, it is helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is her first collaboration with the director. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021, in theatres.

