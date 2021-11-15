New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali pushed the release date of his magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film that revolves around the character Gangubai will now release in theatres in February next year.

Sharing the new release date, Pen Movies took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you."

Here have a look:



Earlier, the film was supposed to release this year but got delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Months ago, when the Maharashtra government announced the re-opening of theatres, the director immediately booked a date and announced that the film will release in January 2022. However, now the makers have once again changed the release date, making the movie-buffs wait for longer.

It seems Sajay changed the release date to avoid the clash on box office with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and other actors in pivotal roles. RRR is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022.

Talking about the film, it is based on Hussain Zaidi's book, a chapter named Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The period film is set in the 1960s when Gangubai, one of the most loved, powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura, ruled Mumbai. The film follows the life of Gangubai Kothewali, who was pushed into prostitution at a young age and several years of struggle becomes the queen of a brothel.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Ajay Devgn in the magnum opus. The upcoming film marks the reunion of Ajay Devgn and SLB after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', has been produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv