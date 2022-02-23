New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: According to the latest developments in the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi controversy, the Supreme court on Wednesday has suggested that the name of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi be changed in light of the several cases pending before courts seeking to halt its release scheduled for Friday, February 25.

The suggestion was given by Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari. On the suggestions, Bhansali Productions' lawyer said he will seek instructions from his client about the suggestion. However, the SC will continue hearing the matter tomorrow.

Several cases have been filed on the movie, among which one is by Babu Ravji Shah, the real Gangubai's adopted son. In the suit, Shah alleges that the film is defamatory towards his mother. He has challenged an order from the Bombay High Court which refused to stay the release of the film.

Earlier, today Bombay High Court had dismissed two petitions against Alia Bhatt-starrer movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and disposed off another petition against it.The dismissed petitions include the one filed by Congress MLA Amin Patel. The High Court has disposed off the petition of Hiten Mehta.

The film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, landed in a legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel on Tuesday filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light.

Meanwhile, Alia in a recent interview with ANI opened about the controversy and said, "Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25.

Posted By: Ashita Singh