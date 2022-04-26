New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was a massive success on big screens and gained a lot of appreciation. Now, the movie is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. All the songs from Gangubai Kathiawadi were superhit and are still trending on social media. The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi shared the making of one of the most popular songs Dholida. But the surprise appearance by Ranveer Singh in the video is surely a delight to watch.

Alia stunned everyone with her intense performance as Gangubai. But the environment was not so intense on the set as all the cast and crew can be seen having a blast with Ranveer Singh. Ranveer joined Alia ad Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor danced with Alia and they can be seen having a good time. Ranveer can be seen appreciating Alia's performance as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 26. The film was initially released on the big screens on February 25.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. It will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. She will also star in Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will team up again with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, in which he will play dual roles for the first time. Ranveer worked with Rohit Shetty in the commercially successful film Simmba. He will also star in the remake of the 2005 film Anniyan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Previously, they worked together in Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

