New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi made its opening on the big screen on February 25 and the film is still going strong after the very first weekend. Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to make big on the Box Office being one of the first movies to release after theatres open in most parts of India amid the Pandemic.

The movie kicked off well and had a successful weekend at the box office. The film had registered an opening of ₹10.50 crore and had collected ₹13.32 crore on day two. It showed decent growth on Sunday, collecting around ₹15 crore, taking its weekend collections to around ₹38.82 crore.

With this kind of positive response from fans, the film is said to be the one to revive the theatres. Sharing the Sunday collections, a report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: "Gangubai Kathiawadi will have an excellent Sunday in the range of 15 crore nett as Gujarat, UP and MP show growth in the 40-50% range and maybe even more. The film had a good opening day in mass led pockets for a female-led film and consolidated on Saturday and Sunday has gone up strongly."

Also, as per Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to get a 'Boost' with the MahaShivratri 2022 holiday on Monday and Tuesday. "#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best," Taran had tweeted.

#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2… Tier-2 cities - which weren’t too strong on Day 1 - join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dPHq8cthI1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

He further confirmed that the film is performing well overseas as well. He tweeted on Sunday, “SLB: The big crowd puller in overseas… #SLB enjoys a loyal fan base in the international markets… #HDDCS, #Devdas, till #Padmaavat, every film was a money-spinner #Overseas… Now #GangubaiKathiawadi is doing wonders in key #Overseas markets.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and revolves around a young woman who was forced into the s*x trade and she eventually break the walls to become a celebrated powerful figure in Kamathipura red-light area.

Posted By: Ashita Singh