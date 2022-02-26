New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the big screens on February 25 and fans have lauded Alia's role as Gangu. The movie kicked off well at the box office on the first day. The opening collections of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is expected to generate around Rs 9.50-10 crore net at the domestic box office.

In order to see the response of fans, Alia even visited the Galaxy cinema in Khar late Friday and was seen greeting her fans in her own iconic Gangubai-style. It is expected that Alia's Gangubai will do better in terms of the first-day collections in Mumbai as compared to Ranveer Singh's sports drama, 83.

"It is a solid start for the film and it's likely to be the second-highest opener for a film driven by a female star which is a huge result for the industry that a film like this can collect near 10 crore net so quickly after the pandemic. The film had a fair trailer but the music did not take off and still, these numbers have come confirming Alia Bhatt is easily the top female star today," the BOI report states.

Since there is a lot of buzz around the film, it will be interesting to see whether Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi will surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

About film Gangubai Kathiawadi

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s and revolves around the main character Gangubai who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s and fought for women's basic rights and education.

The movie also features, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi also appeared in extended cameos.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen