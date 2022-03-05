New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just one week of its release. So far the movie has earned a whopping amount of 108.3 crores, the data was shared by Bhansali Production. The film was released on February 25, and on the first day of release, the movie generate around Rs 9.50-10 crore net at the domestic box office.

Fans have lauded Alia's role in the film and called her queen. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a post that thanked the fans worldwide for giving the film soo much love. '108.3 crores worldwide gross box office'' written on it. The caption read, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye (For so much love) THEEEENK YOUUUU. BOOK TICKETS: link in bio #GangubaiKathiawadi, IN CINEMAS NOW! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn Shantanu.Maheshwari prerna_singh6 jayantilalgadaofficial penmovies saregama_official."

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the third biggest openers amid the pandemic crisis. On the opening day, the film's earnings was recorded at Rs 10.5 crore.

Sharing the figure, film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh said that the Alia Bhatt-starrer was the third biggest opener in the pandemic times. The first was Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and the second one was Ranveer's 83.

About film Gangubai Kathiawadi

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The movie also features Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. The storyline of the movie is based on a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s and revolves around the main character Gangubai who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s and fought for women's basic rights and education.

