Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Ali Bhatt is all set to release in cinemas in July.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Ali Bhatt, is all set to release in cinemas in July. Yes, you read it right! Recently, the actress took to her Twitter handle to announce the good news to all her fans. Along with the post, she also unveiled a new poster ahead of the teaser release.

Clad in white ethnic wear, Alia Bhatt is comfortably sitting on a chair with a slight smile on her face. Taking to her Twitter handle she announced the release date and wrote, " in cinemas 30th July 2021"

While, Sanjay's production house also shared the same poster and captioned it as, "Fiery and feisty, she's ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on 30th July, 2021."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi's book titled 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. In this film, Alia will be portraying the role of Gangubai Kothewali, the most powerful and respected madam of a brothel in Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film will take you on the journey of a young girl who falls into the trap of prostitution after she was sold by her lover. And how she becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. While Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in cameo roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres last year on September 11. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed. As soon as the nation-wide restriction was lifted, Alia resumed the Gangubai Kathiawadi's shooting in a jam-packed schedule.

For unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will lock horns with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam at the box office.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv