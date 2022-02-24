New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a sigh of relief for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, just a day before Gangubai Kathiawadi's release, the Supreme court has dismissed the plea in the court seeking an injunction against the Alia Bhatt starrer film. Now, slated to get released on 25th February, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on time in theatres.

The plea was filed by Gangubai's adopted son and a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari after a detailed hearing in the matter dismissed the plea filed by Gangubai's adopted son, Babuji Rawji Shah, against the Bombay High Court order. "This special leave petition is dismissed," said Justice Banerjee.

On Wednesday, SC had suggested Gangubai Kathiawadi makers change the title of the film. "Is changing the title possible?" the bench has said. However, the respondent's counsel argued that a name change, days before the release, would not be possible.

During the hearing on Thursday, the filmmaker's counsel pressed that the movie has been promoted for more than seven months, and it is all over social media. A battery of senior advocates argued that the movie is not derogatory at all, rather it glorifies Gangubai, and pointed out that there is also a statue in her name.

Meanwhile, it is a day of double celebration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Gangubai Kathiawadi's director turned 59 today and will be celebrating his birthday as well as SC's order about the movie.

On Wednesday night, a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi was kept by the makers. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishan Khattar, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, and several other stars were spotted attending the premiere on Feb 23rd.

"Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this Film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off," Vicky Kaushal had written for Alia Bhatt starrer after watching the movie.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and stars Alia Bhatt in the title role.

Posted By: Ashita Singh