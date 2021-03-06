In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of an underworld don. Read on to know more about his role in Alia Bhatt's starrer.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms. Movie buffs are leaving no stones unturned to grab every ounce of information related to the upcoming film. So to ease down your work, here we are with the latest update related to Ajay Devgn's special appearance.

Earlier, we told you that Ajay will be seen in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt's starrer, however, now, as per the recent report, his role in the film might get extended. SpotBoye quoted a source saying, "Ajay Devgn's performance as a real-life gangster of the 1970s was so raw real and riveting that Sanjay Bhansali has added scenes."

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, a 51-year-old actor will be essaying the role of an underworld don. The role is short, powerful and holds great importance in the film. Well, this is not the first time Sanjay and Ajay have collaborated, earlier, they were the perfect team in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, co-starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reportedly, Tanhaji actor began shooting for the film on February 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film, which was released last week, has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. Alia Bhatt's acting as a brothel queen swayed everyone, and are now, eagerly waiting to watch the film in the theatres on July 30, 2021. The film is all set to clash at the box-office with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shayam.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has several films in his pipeline that are scheduled to release this year, namely Bhuj: The Pride of India, RRR, Sooryavanshi, Maidaan and Thank God.

Talking about ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he has given many hits to Bollywood, such as Bajirao Mastani, Black, Devdas and Guzaarish. Now, after three years, he is coming back as director in Gangubai Kathiawadi, so the movie buffs are expecting a blockbuster film. Let's see whether this film will be able to create a new record in the box office amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

