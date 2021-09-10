Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Shilpa Shetty to Jr NTR to Samantha Akkineni, celebs extend wishes on Vinayaka Chaturti
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is one of the most joyous festivals of India, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees decorate their house beautifully to welcome Lord Ganesha and cook delicious delicacies to offer him as a prasad. As the day is here, social media platforms are flooded with videos and pictures of Lord Ganesha. Devotees are extending warm wishes to their close ones and praying for their safety.
Among all are Bollywood celebs such as Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Taapsee Pannu. Taking to their respective social media handles, they dropped wishes for their fans and sharing beautiful pics and videos. Even south superstars have extended wishes for their fans on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi.
Here have a look:
Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "ॐ गन गणपतए नमो नमः!श्री सिद्धिविनायक नमो नमः!अष्ट विनायक नमो नमः!गणपति बाप्पा मोरिया!🌺🪔Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah!Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah!Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!🌺🪔~Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!😍🙏❤️✨"
Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa” May our wisdom remove all obstacles from our path. Wish you all a green, healthy and happy Ganesh Utsav! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #GanpatiBappaMorya"
Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa”
May our wisdom remove all obstacles from our path. Wish you all a green, healthy and happy Ganesh Utsav!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/RGXAO5JxB7
Shamita Shetty wrote on Twitter, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! 💫 May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever 🧿🙏🏻 🌸 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🌸"
May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever 🧿🙏🏻
🌸 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🌸
.#GaneshChaturthi #Ganesha #Ganpati #blessings #festival #wishes pic.twitter.com/Tu9pZFp0Vz
Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Twitter handle, "Times have been tough, but we’re recovering... Hope Lord Ganesha gives us the strength to fight these rough times & come out stronger. #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏🏼"
South beauty Samantha Akkineni shared a pic from puja and wished her fans sharing a warm message.
Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Vinayaka Chavithi."
Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Here’s wishing you & your family a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.Stay Blessed!."
Love..#RAPO
Meanwhile, Ganesha Chaturthi commenced today, September 10 and will conclude after 10 days, that is, September 21, by performing visarjana of Lord Ganesha's idol.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all our readers!
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv