Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Bollywood celebs such as Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Taapsee Pannu wished their fans by sharing beautiful messages on social media.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is one of the most joyous festivals of India, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees decorate their house beautifully to welcome Lord Ganesha and cook delicious delicacies to offer him as a prasad. As the day is here, social media platforms are flooded with videos and pictures of Lord Ganesha. Devotees are extending warm wishes to their close ones and praying for their safety.

Among all are Bollywood celebs such as Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Taapsee Pannu. Taking to their respective social media handles, they dropped wishes for their fans and sharing beautiful pics and videos. Even south superstars have extended wishes for their fans on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi.

Here have a look:

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "ॐ गन गणपतए नमो नमः!श्री सिद्धिविनायक नमो नमः!अष्ट विनायक नमो नमः!गणपति बाप्पा मोरिया!🌺🪔Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah!Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah!Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!🌺🪔~Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!😍🙏❤️✨"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa” May our wisdom remove all obstacles from our path. Wish you all a green, healthy and happy Ganesh Utsav! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #GanpatiBappaMorya"

“Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa”



May our wisdom remove all obstacles from our path. Wish you all a green, healthy and happy Ganesh Utsav!



Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/RGXAO5JxB7 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 10, 2021

Shamita Shetty wrote on Twitter, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! 💫 May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever 🧿🙏🏻 🌸 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🌸"

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! 💫

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever 🧿🙏🏻

🌸 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🌸

.

.

.

.

.#GaneshChaturthi #Ganesha #Ganpati #blessings #festival #wishes pic.twitter.com/Tu9pZFp0Vz — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) September 10, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Twitter handle, "Times have been tough, but we’re recovering... Hope Lord Ganesha gives us the strength to fight these rough times & come out stronger. #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏🏼"

Times have been tough, but we’re recovering... Hope Lord Ganesha gives us the strength to fight these rough times & come out stronger. #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FiACgoYkMM — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 10, 2021

South beauty Samantha Akkineni shared a pic from puja and wished her fans sharing a warm message.

Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Vinayaka Chavithi."

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a very Happy Vinayaka Chavithi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 10, 2021

Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Here’s wishing you & your family a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.Stay Blessed!."

Here’s wishing you & your family a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.Stay Blessed!🤍



Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 10, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Meanwhile, Ganesha Chaturthi commenced today, September 10 and will conclude after 10 days, that is, September 21, by performing visarjana of Lord Ganesha's idol.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all our readers!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv