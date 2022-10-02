Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Actors Who Brought 'Father Of The Nation' To Life On Screen

THE BIRTH anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated across the nation to honour his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his ideologies that are still inspiring many Indians. The life of Mahatma Gandhi has been depicted in several films, and many actors gave memorable performances as Mahatma Gandhi. From Lage Raho Munna Bhai to Gandhi, these movies left a lasting impression on the audience. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, take a look at some memorable performances given by the actors who essayed the role of the 'Father of The Nation'.

Dilip Prabhavalkar (Lage Raho Munna Bhai)

Dilip Prabhavalkar effortlessly played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Rajkumar Hirani's directorial talks about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in the current times and how they can change the mindset of people in society. In the film, Munna (played by Sanjay Dutt) hallucinates about Mahatma Gandhi after reading about him and follows Gandhi Ji's teaching to help others.

Ben Kingsley (Gandhi)

The 1982 film Gandhi became a global success and Ben Kingsley was appreciated for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi. The movie also shows Gandhi Ji's journey of how he became a leader and led a non-violent moment against the Britishers.

Rajit Kapoor (The Making of Mahatma)

Directed by Shyam Benegal, The Making Of Mahatma is based on the book 'The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma' written by Fatima Meer. The film explores the journey of Mahatma Gandhi's journey before he became a mass leader and revolves around his 21 years in South Africa. Rajit Kapoor portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film.

Darshan Jariwala (Gandhi, My Father)

Gandhi, My Father revolves around Gandhi Ji's relationship with his son Harilal and explores the different ideologies between the two. On one hand, Mahatma Gandhi wants his son Harilal to join him in India's freedom struggle, whereas, Harilal hopes to go to South Africa and become a barrister. Darshan Jariwala portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film, whereas, Akshaye Khanna essayed the role of Harilal Gandhi.

Naseeruddin Shah (Hey Ram)

Directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram tells the story of India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. Naseeruddin Shah essayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. The movie also starred Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.