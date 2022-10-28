Gandhada Gudi: Fans Become Emotional At The Screening Of Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film | Watch

THE LATE Kannada superstar Dr Puneeth Rajkumar's documentary 'Gandhada Gudi' was released in theatres today and it was an emotional moment for his fans. Gandhada Gudi is Puneeth Rajkumar's last film and his fans went nostalgic after watching their favourite star on screen for the last time.

The makers have shared a video from the screening of Gandhada Gudi and it was a bittersweet feeling for the audience.

In the video, we can see the audience clapping and cheering while watching the film. Meanwhile, some fans became emotional and were inconsolable.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the team of 'Gandhada Gudi' ahead of his movie's release. When the film's trailer dropped, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted that Puneet 'would have loved to share' the project with PM Narendra Modi in person as he always cherished the interaction with him.

She tweeted, "Namaste @narendramodi Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person."

To this, PM Narendra Modi responded, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

The official synopsis reads, "GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer. From Karnataka, India to the world, with love."