Gandhada Gudi: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Puneeth Rajkumar's Docu-Drama

Puneeth Rajkumar's documentary 'Gandhada Gudi' released in theatres on October 29. It was Puneeth Rajkumar last release.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 01:22 PM IST
Image Courtesy: @GandhadaGudi_GG/Twitter

Gandhada Gudi, which is the late superstar Dr Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, has been a nostalgic and emotional ride for the audience. This project was also close to Puneeth's heart. The docu-drama is currently running in the theatres and the audience has been giving a lot of praise to it as well.

If you are planning to watch the film in theatres, take a look at these 10 tweets before deciding to do so.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to the team of 'Gandhada Gudi' ahead of his movie's release. Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter and wrote that Puneet 'would have loved to share the project with PM Narendra Modi in person as he always cherished the interaction with him.

"Namaste @narendramodi Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person," she wrote.

PM Narendra Modi responded, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

The official synopsis reads, "GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer. From Karnataka, India to the world, with love."

