Gandhada Gudi: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Puneeth Rajkumar's Docu-Drama

Gandhada Gudi, which is the late superstar Dr Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, has been a nostalgic and emotional ride for the audience. This project was also close to Puneeth's heart. The docu-drama is currently running in the theatres and the audience has been giving a lot of praise to it as well.

If you are planning to watch the film in theatres, take a look at these 10 tweets before deciding to do so.

Meaning of a True hero is redefined in #GandhadaGudi .#GGMovie is definitely not a documentary it's an experience which every Kannadiga has to watch in theatres itself. #DrPuneethRajkumar proves why he is more than a star ⭐#Appu — RONITH SACHIN 🇮🇳 (@ronithsachin) October 28, 2022

#GGMovie is docu-drama,which has emotions, comedy and adventurous story of appu exploring Nature with his innocence. @AJANEESHB music made the movie more special. Just go and experience #GandhadaGudi in ur nearest theater.

My rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 pic.twitter.com/eT0YCgBFpX — HARI PRASAD MN (@HARIPRASADMN9) October 27, 2022

#GandhadaGudi has been a fantastic experience. It is deeply immersive and feels as if we are travelling with Puneeth. Was expecting a documentary but Honestly this is a Pleasant surprise. A Proper Travel movie on Karnataka without a single boring moment! Hats off #PuneethRajkumar — 🕉 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 (@KodelaDeepak) October 27, 2022

#GandhadaGudi

As the tagline says - journey of a true hero, it indeed was. No hero would have done this movie even with remuneration, thank you boss , proud of u ,never knew Karnataka was such an awesome land.@Ashwini_PRK @PRKAudio @KRG_Connects @KRG_Studios pic.twitter.com/0q2FMO0RYY — Amogh (@amogh0826) October 27, 2022

The best adieu to one of the greatest human being who ever lived. Our Gandhada gudi is made more special by the beautiful visuals and background score. Felt like one last hug from our beloved Appu. #GandhadaGudi @PRK_Productions#Amoghavarsha @AJANEESHB@pratheek_dbf pic.twitter.com/HtIv312JmA — Druvith gowda (@druvith_gowda) October 27, 2022

The best adieu to one of the greatest human being who ever lived. Our Gandhada gudi is made more special by the beautiful visuals and background score. Felt like one last hug from our beloved Appu. #GandhadaGudi @PRK_Productions#Amoghavarsha @AJANEESHB@pratheek_dbf pic.twitter.com/HtIv312JmA — Druvith gowda (@druvith_gowda) October 27, 2022

The last film our beloved Puneeth Rajkumar acted in is a celebration of Karnataka, it’s wildlife and heritage. ❤️ #GandhadaGudi

All the best @Ashwini_PRK @PRK_Productions @PRKAudio @KRG_Studios pic.twitter.com/y1SCTHPVXE — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) October 28, 2022

#GandhadaGudi - A heartwarming experience.

Puneeth sir enjoying himself and sharing his joy and fear is priceless. Watching our own land in an entirely new way, shot and presented to us in a worldclass manner is an absolute delight. Thank you to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/pSiOfKyJPc — Rishi (@Rishi_vorginal) October 27, 2022

For those who’ve known him personally, it’s like resuming our last conversation. For those who’ve admired the superstar, it’s a peek into who he really was. An experience beyond reviews & ratings. #Appusir lives on!Kudos #Amoghavarsha & team @Ashwini_PRK @AJANEESHB #GandhadaGudi pic.twitter.com/SUjpNgdT9z — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) October 27, 2022

In Gandhadagudi,Appu with his good sense of humour gives life’s valuable teachings- empathy & the most important journey, the inward one. Gandhadagudi is thought provoking & beautiful. Appu is a true hero- ‘universal human’, there needs to be more of his kind @Ashwini_PRK 🙏🫡 — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) October 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to the team of 'Gandhada Gudi' ahead of his movie's release. Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter and wrote that Puneet 'would have loved to share the project with PM Narendra Modi in person as he always cherished the interaction with him.

"Namaste @narendramodi Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person," she wrote.

PM Narendra Modi responded, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

The official synopsis reads, "GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer. From Karnataka, India to the world, with love."