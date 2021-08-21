Ganapath is an actioner that will be released in two parts. The film is expected to go on the floors in September in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After seven years, the hit Jodi Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are going to grace the silver screen with filmmaker Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. Announcing the release date, the makers dropped a teaser of the first part wherein Tiger can be seen in a power-packed avatar. The first part of the film will release on Christmas eve next year.

In the short clip, he can be heard saying, "Apen ka do baap hai God aur janta, dono nai bola anne ko toh apun ayya hai...taiyar rehna" At the end of the video makers unveiled the release date, that is, December 23, 2022.

After seeing the teaser, we can say the film is going to keep the audience on the edge with its thrilling action sequence.

Talking about the film, Heropanti actor said, "Ganapath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging project. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and ganpath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."

Earlier, makers unveiled Kriti Sanon's badass look as Jassi. For the film, she has already begun the training for action sequences. Talking about her role, Kriti was quoted saying to Pinkvilla, "you’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn."

Talking about the film, Ganapath is an actioner which will be released in two parts. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film is expected to go on the floors in September in Mumbai.

