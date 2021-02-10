Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff unveils the name of his leading lady, Kriti Sanon on his social media handle after teasing the fans with the teaser on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are going to reunite after six years in a much-anticipated film Ganapath. The 30-year-old actor unveiled the name of his leading lady on his social media handle after teasing the fans with the teaser on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped the motion poster revealing Kriti Sanon's avatar in the film. He captioned the post as, "Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon...Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again"

Sporting kohl smeared eyes, the motion poster shows Kriti in a rugged and intense avatar as she rides a bike in a black crop top paired with black pants. While in the backdrop we can hear Tiger saying, "Apan ka love story, idhar hi shuru hua." After seeing the poster one can say that their love story is going to be a bit different from what we saw in Heropanti.

On the other hand, introducing her character Jassi, Kriti Sanon also shared the same motion poster on her social media handle and said that she is eager to start her next venture with Tiger Shroff.

For unversed, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti and ever since then the two share a great bond. This action-thriller will mark the second movie of the duo together.

Talking about the film, last year in November, Tiger Shroff unveiled the first look of his acting-thriller film which left his fans intrigued. Ganapath is said to be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. Both Kriti and Tiger will be seen in the first part of Ganapath which is slated to release next year, that is, in 2022. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv