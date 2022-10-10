‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Gets Married To 'Ozark' Actor Marc Menchaca; First Pics Out

Hollywood star Lena Headey, best known for portraying Cersei Lannister in the fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones’, tied the knot with long time partner and actor Marc Menchaca in Italy this weekend. The wedding was an intimate and private affair and took place with limited guests in Italy.

Many of Lena’s co-stars including Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner and Conleth Hill attended the private ceremony. Sophie’s husband and popular artist Joe Jonas was also in attendance.

Several pictures and videos from the event have been going viral on social media, where the newlyweds have been captured with all smiles and joy. While Lena opted for a sleeveless white gown with a veil for the wedding, Marc wore a blue three-piece suit with a pink tie and beige hat. Take a look at some pictures:

Several users took to Twitter to pour in their best wishes and reactions to the wedding. One user wrote, “OMG. She deserves sooooo much happiness.” Another wrote, “Congratulations to #LenaHeadey on her marriage in Italy yesterday to actor Marc Mechaca. #GoT.”

Notably, this is Lena Headey’s third wedding. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran from 2007. The duo parted ways in 2013. Lena got married for the second time to director Dan Cadan in 2018 but parted ways shortly in 2019.

Lena Headey has also been linked to her ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-star Jerome Flynn in the past.

According to reports, Lena and Marc Menchaca began dating in 2020 when she relocated to the USA following her split from ex-husband Dan Cadan. Marc is best known for his work in several popular series and movies, including ‘Ozark’, ‘No One Gets Out Alive’ and ‘The Outsider’. Meanwhile, Lena will soon be seen in comedy thriller ‘Svalta’, which also stars her ‘Fighting With My Family’ co-star Nick Frost.