‘Game Of Thrones’ Couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Second Child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were featured in HBO's top-rated fiction show 'Game Of Thrones', essaying the character of Jon Snow and Ygritte. The duo met on the sets of the show in 2012 and got married in 2018. They have a two-year-old son and now are all set to welcome their second child.

'Game Of Thrones' ended after eight seasons in 2019, where later Kit Harington also signed a spin-off show revolving around his character Jon Snow, announced in June 2022. The author of the fantasy-adventure fiction series revealed that Kit Harington himself suggested getting involved in the project and it was his idea to start a spin-off show.

Kit Harington shares he’s expecting another child with Rose Leslie! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/JlRDQBdYWQ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 4, 2023

Recently, Kit Harington appeared on NBC's popular 'The Tonight Show' on Friday, where he shared the news about his wife's pregnancy and that the duo is expecting a second baby.

Kit said on the show that his two-year-old loves applause, he said, "He loves applause. Every time he does something good, we give him applause and we're worried that's kind of pushing him towards acting."

He further stated, "You might be too smart for this, go save the world. We're thick. We had no choice. He's about to get the shock of his life, which is that he's about to get a brother or sister."

The actor then revealed that he is terrified yet happy with the process a second time and said, "You know, with the first baby, you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

He continued about preparing their son for his new sibling, where his two-year-old has not yet understood the mission. However, Kit did not mention when their second child was due.

Talking about Kit Harington's work front, the actor appeared in the Marvel film 'Eternals' in 2021 and also featured in the television series 'Modern Love' in the same year. Last year he was seen in 'Baby Ruby' and the television series 'UK.'