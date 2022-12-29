Game of Thrones Actor Nathalie Emmanuel Gets TROLLED For Calling RRR A 'Sick Movie', Issues Clarification

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel recently took to her social media account to share with her fans the experience of watching SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’. The actor saw herself embroiled into a controversy after calling ‘RRR’, which is currently winning awards and recognition across the globe, a ‘sick movie’.

Taking to her Twitter account, Nathalie Emmanuel shared her reaction simultaneously while watching ‘RRR’. In a long Twitter thread the Hollywood actor wrote, “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise.”

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

The other tweets in the Twitter thread read, “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…”

Nathalie Emmanuel also praise the Ram Charan and Jr NTR song ‘Nattu Nattu’. “Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman:” the actor wrote while also sharing a picture of the lead cast.

Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman: pic.twitter.com/RqOdZotb2V — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Also praising the work of actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer in ‘RRR’, Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, “Shout out to the ally Jenny”

Alia Bhatt’s performance too received a major shoutout from the American actor, who wrote on Twitter, “And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G.”

And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

The actor also praised a high-octane action sequence and wrote, “And can we should out the stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in this whole sequence…”

Nathalie Emmanuel, while sensing that her remarks might be understood otherwise, clarified in her Twitter thread that she meant ‘sick movie’ as a praise. “Sick as in GREAT btw” the actor wrote in the following tweet.

Sick as in GREAT btw — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

‘RRR’ featured Ram Charan Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli, became one of the biggest hits of 2022 and earned over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box-office. ‘RRR’ is currently running its own campaign in the Academy Awards 2023 and has been shortlisted in two categories.