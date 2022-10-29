Gali Guleiyan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Psychological Drama

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Gali Guleiyan' has finally been released on the OTT platform after around four years of its theatrical release. The movie has earned critical acclaim on the international platform as well and Manoj revealed that getting its OTT release has been a fight. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime video.

Announcing Gali Guleiyan's OTT release, Manoj wrote, "OUT NOW. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. "Gali Guleiyan", one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is FINALLY! Out on AMAZON PRIME."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

He added, "The film has travelled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. However, I wanted the film made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can't tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film."

He also praised the writer, director and producer of the film for their hard wrote. Manoj wrote, "Dipesh Jain, writer, director & producer of the film, has been outstanding in leading this project. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film; they have been exceptional in delivering this masterpiece."

“This film has been very close to my heart and I felt responsible for it. From talking to exhibitors and distributors to taking it to all the major film festivals and fighting for its release on OTT, I was there for the team every step of the way and wherever my involvement was needed,” he said talking about supporting the film.

Meanwhile, Manoj will be seen in Gulmohar, which also stars Sharmila Tagore and Suraj Sharma. Sharmila Tagore is all set to make comeback in Bollywood after 11 years with this film.

Moreover, Manoj will also star in Netflix's film 'Soup', which also stars Konkona Sen Sharma.