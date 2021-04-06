Galat Song Out: In just minutes of sharing the video on YouTube, it had garnered 466,802 views, at the time of writing this article. As soon as the song was out, fans started flooding the comment section with praises for Paras Chhabra and Rubina Dilaik.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited song starring Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra, Galat is finally out. The song is crooned by Asees Kaur and it well showcases the tale of love, betrayal, and heartbreak.

The three-minutes-fifty-five second video song begins with Paras Chhabra, who asks his wife, Rubina Dilaik to sign some papers, and when she asks to read them, he says 'don't you trust me.' The starting of the song makes it pretty much clear that the song was all about betrayal.

In the song, Rubina Dilaik was seen as a newly-wed, and she was looking gorgeous in it. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra was seen cheating on her in the song, and he is well playing the evil role in it.

Paras Chhabra shared the snippet of the video on Instagram with the caption, that read, "#GALAT is finally yours now! Watch it on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel and give it all your love. Comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga (sic)."

In just minutes of sharing the video on YouTube, it had garnered 466,802 views, at the time of writing this article. As soon as the song was out, fans started flooding the comment section with praises for Paras and Rubina. One of the users wrote, "Rubi's cuteness and Paras' devil looks are beyond the song."

Another user wrote, "We want a second part of the song with Rubina and Abhinav with a story that a men came to her life and makes her believe in love again."

Yet another wrote, "Oh god I am dead, such a heart touching song, beautiful music, beautiful voice and Rubina Dilaik."

Earlier, Rubina along with her husband Abhinav Shukla was starred in the song, Marjaneya, which received praises and much love from the fans. The song had crossed over 34 million views on YouTube.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma