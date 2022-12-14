Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Here’s What Director Patty Jenkins Has To Say

Wonder Woman 3 recently made headlines after the threequel of the film starring Gal Gadot in the lead was merely shelved. 'Wonder Woman' was released in 2017, whereas the sequel to the film 'Wonder Woman 1984' was released in 2020.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the director of 'Wonder Woman', Patty Jenkins helmed the first two films, has walked off the project. However, recently the filmmaker gave her comment on the speculations and also opened up about why the project is stuck

Many Hollywood portals suggested that filmmaker Patty Jenkins stepped down from Wonder Woman 3 after rejecting the studio notes given to her. The filmmaker was also perplexed after James Gunn and Peter Safran took their new roles as the co-CEOs of the DC films.

However, making it to her social media, Patty Jenkins set the record straight. She wrote, "When there started a backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me."

Jenkin further stated, "It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

The filmmaker also appreciated Gal Gadot in her released statement and the former 'Wonder Woman' Lydia Carter, where she described both actresses as "the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. Cherish Friend, inspiration, and sister."

Earlier, James Gunn had previously taken to his social media to address the speculations revolving around Wonder Woman 3, where the DC Films co-CEO had mentioned how he and Peter Safran are still in the process of taking a decision.

I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022

James Gunn wrote, "service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS." James Gunn also responded to Patty Jenkins' newly released statement, and further wrote, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

Wonder Woman was released in 2017 and was a superwoman film based on the DC comic with the same name. Helmed by Patty Jenkins, the film starred Gal Gadot in the lead role, alongside Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, and Elena Ananya in pivotal roles.