Gal Gadot To Star As Evil Queen In 'Snow White' Live-Action Adaptation

Disney has announced its most anticipated film 'Snow White', which is a live action adaptation of the classic animated film 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Gal Gadot will be seen as the evil queen in the movie and Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White. The movie was announced at the D23 Expo 2022 event.

Announcing the news, Disney wrote, "Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing 2024. #D23Expo"

At the D23 Expo 2022 event, the teaser of Snow White was shown. The teaser has not been released yet.

Talking about being a part of Snow White, Gal Gadot said, "It’s such an honour to bring the first full-length animated feature to life" She added, "Snow White is the girl you remember. She’s definitely made for the modern age. There’s such an emphasis on what it really means to be the fairest of them all. And for Snow White, it’s coming to terms with finding herself, her inner voice and finding a sense of agency so that she can be a just ruler and a wonderful queen.” Gal Gadot will be seen in a different role in the film.

For the unversed, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is Disney's first full-length animated feature film. The movie is based on the 1812 German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

The movie revolves around a princess Snow White, who eats a poisonous apple given by her wicked stepmother, the Queen.

Apart from Snow White, Disney also announced other projects at the D23 Expo 2022. First, Disney announced 'Disenchanted', which is the sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted. Another film is Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones. Moreover, the prequel of The Lion King 'Mufasa' was announced as well.

Talking about other live action adaptations, Disney unveiled the teaser of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey starring as Ariel. The live adaptation of Peter Pan And Wendy was announced as well.

Disney and Pixar's new animated projects include Inside Out 2, Elemental, Elio, Strange World, Iwaju and Wish.