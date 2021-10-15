New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha made history by becoming the biggest blockbuster film, and even after 20 years, no film has been able to break this record. Now, 20 years later, both the leading actors and film director Anil Sharma are all set to take you down memory lane with the Gadar's sequel.

The makers choose the auspicious occasion of Dussehra to announce the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and releases the motion poster. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sunny Deol shared the video and wrote, "After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues.."

Take a look:

The motion picture revealed the leading cast of the sequel, that is, once again, Sunny will essay the role of Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeet, son of Sakina and Tara. For unversed, Utkarsh is the same actor who essayed the role of young Jeet in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film is penned by Shaktimaan, while it will be produced by Zee Studios. The music will be composed by Mithoon. The film will go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol in an interview with Hindustan Times talked about his character Tara Singh and said, "The character made a special place in the audiences’ hearts. People back then had started calling me Tara Singh. Such was the impact. It will be interesting to see how his story pans out this time around. It remains one of my most favourite performances to date."

Talking about the film, Gadar was one of the iconic films, wherein Tara Singh goes all the way to Pakistan to bring back his love and mother of his child Sakina. The film won numerous awards whether it was in music, acting or direction categories.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv