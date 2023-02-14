OPEN IN APP

Gadar 2 Motion Poster Out: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh And Ameesha Patel's Sakeena Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other

The makers of Gadar 2 released the much-awaited motion poster of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's upcoming movie on Tuesday.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 11:44 PM (IST)
The sequel to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's blockbuster movie, Gadar, is all set to hit the theatres. On Tuesday, the makers finally shared the much-anticipated motion poster of Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues and the netizens are already loving it, as evident from the reactions that have been pouring in on social media.

Director Anil Sharma heade to his Twitter handle and shared the much-awaited poster of Gadar 2. Sharing the poster, he tweeted, "#tara #sakeena adorable charecters highly close to my get ready to witness them once again #GADAR2 @ZeeStudios_ @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @anilsharmaprod @Mithoon11 @simratkaur_16 @manishwadhwa @shariqpatel @ZeeMusicCompany @ZEE5India @zeecinema @ZEE5Global."

Zee Studios also headed to Twitter handle an tweeted, "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen!"

The poster saw Ameesha Patel's Sakeena dressed up in a mustard suit, while Sunny Deol's Tara Singh donned a brown kurta and pyjama with white turban. The poster had a text, " Witness the eternal love story once again."

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the previous film, however the timeline jumps forward 20 years. According to reports, the conflict in Gadar 2 takes place during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Anil Sharma Productions and Zee Studios collaborate to produce the film. Movie is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

