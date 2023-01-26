Gadar 2 FIRST Poster OUT: Sunny Deol Looks Fierce As Tara Singh, Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated film Gadar 2 has locked its release date. On Republic Day 2023, the makers of the action thriller film revealed the first poster from the film and announced the release date of Gadar 2.

Taking to his social media account, Sunny Deol revealed the first poster of Gadar 2 and wrote the film’s iconic dialogue along with it. The caption of his post on Instagram read, “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023🔥 #HappyRepublicDay.”

Several fans took to Sunny Deol’s Instagram post’s comments section to react to the poster. One user wrote, “Gadar Macha Degi bhai ye 😍 Hindustan Meri Jaan.” Another comment read, “Whole Nation Is So Much Excited For This Film ...That's Why We Can Say That This Is Totally Made In India Film ...All The Best To Whole Team Of #Gadar2 ...The Film Will Release On 11 August 2023 ...So Hold Your Breathe...And Be Ready To Welcome This Iconic Film On 11 August 2023 (Independence Day Special) On Grand Scale...Poori Film Ki Team Ko Dher Sara Pyar Aur Duaayein ...This Film Will Be A Huge All Time Blockbuster Of 2023.”

Gadar 2 marks the sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles and was directed by Anil Sharma.

Titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the Sunny Deol-starrer sequel will be released in theaters on August 11, 2023. Interestingly, the film will be clashing at the box office with another Bollywood biggie, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and Anil Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, will also be releasing on Netflix on the same day.