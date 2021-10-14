New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is unarguably one of the biggest blockbusters of its time. The film didn't only leave its mark on the audience because of its storyline but also the casting. The lead actors' Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's popularity increased even more after doing this film.

It's been 20 years and still, the plot and dialogues of the film are as fresh in the audience's mind as if it has just been released. And now keeping in mind the success of the film, looks like the makers have decided to churn out its sequel.

Yes, recently, the lead cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel took to their respective social media handle to drop a mysterious poster that says '2' and 'The Katha Continues'. This hinted towards the sequel of Gadar: EK Prem Katha

Sunny Deol captioned the post saying, "Announcing something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am. Watch this space tomorrow"

Meanwhile, Ameesha wrote, "Are you ready for the biggest announcement of the year? Watch this space tomorrow at 11 AM to find out!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Ever since the posters have been out, people can't help but wonder whether it's the sequel of the film. A lot of fans dropped their comments pondering about the same. One user wrote, "Gadar 2 wow", meanwhile another one said, "Gaddar 2 biggest blockbuster paji."

Well, now what exactly the announcement is all about is yet to be seen.

On the other hand, talking about Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film was released in 2001 and was based on the partition of 1947. It became one of the highest grossing films of that year along with Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal