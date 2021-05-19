Arjun and Gabriella extended their stay in a farmhouse at Karjat, 60 km away from the city of Mumbai last year during the pandemic. Take a look at the Instagram pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gabriella Demetriades joined the photo dump trend on Instagram positing a bunch of her favorite photos of her family clicked during the lockdown. The model and digital content creator captioned her album saying, "lockdown photo dump".

In most of the photos Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal's son Arik can be seen showing his happy face. In other family photos where Arik can be seen posing with his parents it appears that the pictures were taken at a hills station- which was the couple's picnic spot last year during the nation wide lockdown.

Arjun and Gabriella extended their stay in a farmhouse at Karjat, 60 km away from the city of Mumbai last year during the pandemic.

Have a look at the lovely pictures yourself

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal started dating in 2018 after connecting through common friends. After a year of dating the couple welcome their son Arik, in 2019. Rampal also has two daughters, Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14 from his first marriage with Mehr Jesia who is also a model. They got divorced in 2019.

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model. She also owns the fashion label Deme Love. While Arjun Rampal was last seen to be acting in the Zee 5 web show Nail Polish.

As India is battling the second wave of Coronavirus, Maharashtra and several other states are in the lockdown mode. The TV shoots stands cancelled due to the restrictions imposed according to the lockdown guidelines.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal