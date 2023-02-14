Gaalodu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sudigali Sudheer’s Telugu Romantic-Comedy

The makers of the Telugu romantic-comedy film Gaalodu have locked its OTT release date. Starring Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy in the lead roles, the film has been directed by Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla.

The official plot of Gaalodu revolves around Gaalodu who is a wastrel and has no purpose in life in the film. He quarrels with the son of a village head and accidentally kills him. Later, he flees to Hyderabad and helps the female lead in a conflicting situation.

Gaalodu a.k.a Sudheer is now roped in as a driver in her house and falls in love with the girl. However, the girl’s father isn’t happy with their relationship. What’s the road ahead for the couple forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

According to reports, Gaalodu is all set to be streaming on digital giant AHA Video. Gaalodu will be released on OTT on February 17, 2023.

Talking about the film in an interview Sudigali Sudheer said that Gaalodu is a complete entertainer. “It’s the story of an aimless youngster, who is tormented by horrid luck and ends up in a spate of problems. The film is an extension of my boy-next-door image and will see me performing some high-voltage action sequences. I would describe Gaalodu as a fun-filled commercial entertainer with some good twists and turns,” said the actor in an interview with the New Indian Express.

Talking about his future projects, Sudigali Sudheer said “I have completed shooting for a thriller titled Calling Sahasra. The post-production works are underway and we are planning to release it early next year.”

“I haven’t signed a new film yet and am in no hurry at all. I think it is best to choose my next film once Gaalodu and Calling Sahasra clear the box office test,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.