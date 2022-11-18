‘Gaalodu’ Hits Theatres Today: All You Need To Know About Sudigali Sudheer-Starrer Telugu Romantic-Action

GAALODU is the latest creation of P.Rajasekhar Reddy, starring Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy. The film is a hopeless romantic action entertainer withSapthagiri, Prudvi, Shakalaka Shankar, Satya Krishna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Rajasekhar Reddy under the Samskruthi Films banner.

The film revolves around actor Sudigali portraying the character of ‘Raju’, who is a village guy running away from his hometown as he is accused of murder. As he decides to start a new life in the city, he eventually starts working as a driver for Shukla portrayed by Gehna Sippy. He soon falls in love with her, however, he gets arrested for the alleged murder and the story then leads to how he can prove his innocence.

The ‘Jabardast’ fame actor Sudigali Sudheer has created a positive fan-following in the Telugu film industry where the actor is known for his comedy timing with his personality coming out on the small screen is always fresh to look at. The action and dramatic sequences with his impressive dancing skills were scene stealers in the movie. The leading lady Genha Sippy also did her role with simplicity providing the needed minimalism to her character.

Looking at the of-screen characters of the film, the storyline is highly weak, showcasing a run off story with a happy ending which is quite stale. The whole screenplay of the film is called out to be extremely boring to watch with the sense of achieving humor at its best.

Receiving high criticism from the audience, Time of India has given 2.5 stars out of 5 to the film, whereas Cinejosh rated the film 1 out of 5. Overall the film is an entertainment drama trying to achieve a lot, however, the only asset to the film is the acting of Sudigaali Sudheer which has done justice to the film, specifically recommended for Sudheer’s fans.