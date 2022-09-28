Gaalipata2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ganesh's Blockbuster Film

Kannada actor Ganesh's recent romantic comedy film Gaalipata 2 released on 12th August was a hit in theatres and ever since its blockbuster release, movie buffs are asking for its OTT release date. Now, it is learnt that Gaalipata 2 will be released on the OTT platform as the ZEE5 has finally secured its rights.

A sequel to Yogaraj Bhat's 2008 romantic comedy-drama, Gaalipata will stream on ZEE5 from October 5. Announcing the same, Zee Kannada on Twitter wrote, " The big news is here: Gaalipata 2! World digital premiere on 5th October exclusively on Zee5. Stay tuned."

Helmed by Yogaraj Bhat, Gaalipata 2 features Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmila Mandre. Meanwhile, this is the fourth collaboration of actor Ganesh and director Yogaraj Bhat, the fifth for Diganth.

Speaking at the Gaalipata’s pre-release event, Ganesh had said that this would be their best collaboration.“After I finished dubbing for my role in Gaalipata 2, I called him and said that this is not only one of the best scripts that he has written but also the best that the two of us had collaborated on. Among all the films that we have done together, I believe that Gaalipata 2 is a class apart,” he said.