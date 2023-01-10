G2 Pre-Vision Video Out: Adivi Sesh's Spy Thriller Sequel To ‘Goodachari’ Will Leave You Intrigued | Watch

G2 Pre-Vision Video: Adivi Sesh will star in the titular role in the film. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Pan-India star Adivi Sesh, who recently starred in the film ‘HIT: The Second Case’, is back with a bang. On Monday, the actor released the pre-vision video of his upcoming spy thriller film, ‘G2’.

‘G2’ marks the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s 2018-film, ‘Goodachari’. The actor hosted a grand event to release his first look from the film. Taking to his social media account, Adivi Sesh posted the pre-vision video for his fans. “#G2 MASSIVE Pre Vision is here 💥 Telugu : Hindi : Kannada : Tamil : Malayalam A Film that Spans Across Continents. A Spy who Fights for his Country. 116 is HERE 🔥 #Goodachari2,” wrote the ‘Major’ star via his Instagram account.

Take a look at the pre-vision video of G2 here:

Several fans took to the comments section of Adivi Sesh’s Instagram post to react to the pre-vision video of G2. One user wrote, “Sesh garu, You are a true inspiration for Telugu cinema.” Another wrote, “Our hero is 3rd new comeback in a different character we are excited for your movie we love you adivi sesh big love from me to you.”

“The 1st part was fantastic movie. Can't wait to see the 2nd part,” read another comment on Adivi Sesh’s post. “Why do feel like an Indian Tom Cruise in the making....” wrote another user.

‘G2’ will have a pan-India release in 5 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. The film has been directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The release date of G2 has not yet been announced by the makers.

Interestingly, ‘G2’ has been written by Adivi Sesh himself. The shooting of the film will begin this year, the pre-vision video revealed.

According to a press release by the makers, “‘Goodhachari Part 2 ‘will start from where ‘Goodhachari’ ended in the Alps mountains. The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining with the already existing star cast.”