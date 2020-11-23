Richa is the mother of two pets and she said that her pets are still getting used to being around Ali.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally moved in together. The 33-year-old actor has been sharing photos on her Instagram where she is seen packing stuff and moving in with boyfriend Ali Fazal. For the unversed, the couple were all set to tie the knot this year but due to the pandemic, they have postponed the wedding and have decided to move into a live-in-relationship.

Richa told Mumbai Mirror, "The lease on my old apartment expired in March but due to the coronavirus lockdown, I postponed the shifting but now we have moved into a beautiful sea-facing Mumbai apartment."

The actress was asked about how her beau Ali is a roommate, to which she said that he is fun and is very helpful, unlike other boys. She even said that they have some kind of similar taste in aesthetics. Adding to that, "It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with."

Richa is the mother of two pets and she said that her pets are still getting used to being around Ali. She further said that Ali is also not used to pets and he is also trying to adjust around them.

Alia and Richa recently returned to India from Egypt. Talking about her trip to Egypt she said that it was chaotic as some European countries were going under a second lockdown, leading to flight cancellations.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma