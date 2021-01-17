Varun Sharma, who is known for the role Dilip ‘Choocha’ Singh in ‘Fukrey, also paid condolences to the sudden demise of Lucas.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Richa Chadha's bodyguard in the film Fukrey passed away on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, actor Farhan Akhtar announced the news of his sudden demise. He wrote, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed. RIP.

A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l44qzqa8qb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2021

The Rock On actor expressed grief and even posted a picture of Lucas on social media. Meanwhile, other co-stars of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas also came forward to pay condolence to him, including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Varun Sharma.

Varun Sharma, who is known for the role Dilip ‘Choocha’ Singh in ‘Fukrey, also paid condolences to the sudden demise of Lucas and wrote, "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform that we have lost a very important cast member. He will be missed and remembered. always. Rest in peace".

A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed?? RIP. pic.twitter.com/cNgIU2BwYf — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 16, 2021

Richa Chadha shared a throwback video of Lucas on Instagram and she penned a heartfelt note for him and wrote, "Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. @excelmovies @MrigLamba pic.twitter.com/dUGv9sok04 — Ali Fazal M / ??? ??? ??? / ??? (@alifazal9) January 16, 2021

The film Fukrey was released in 2013 starring actors Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama film was a hit among the audience and a sequel titled 'Fukrey Returns' was also released in 2017. Fukrey and Fukrey Returns was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film revolved around the story of four friends who unite to make money but they fell into a trap and in the film, Richa Chadha was seen playing the role of Bholi Punjaban, the antagonist.

