Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha-Starrer To Mark Return Of Original Cast, Ali Fazal Not Included In The Poster

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have finally announced the return of the original cast of Fukrey in its third installment, but it doesn't include Ali Fazal. On Tuesday, the makers shared fresh posters featuring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is pertinent to note that Fazal has not been included in the poster.

Farhan Akhtar shared two posters of Fukrey 3 and wrote on Twitter, "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023 (This time the magic will have from across the banks of river Jamuna)."

The poster saw Richa pictures on the first billboard reclining on a sugarcane-made throne as the erstwhile gangster Bholi Punjaban. The actor who portrays Choocha is seen curled up at her feet. Manjot Singh, who plays Lali, is labouring behind the throne while Pankaj Tripathi and Pulkit Samrat are seated on either side of Richa. In the movie series, Pulkit Samrat plays Hunny and Pankaj Tripathi plays Panditji.