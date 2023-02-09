Frozen, Toy Story Sequels Announced By Disney, Shooting Already In Progress

Disney CEO Bob Iger, during the 2022 quarter year-end earnings call on Wednesday, revealed several important updates for fans despite the company facing layoffs and financial losses. One of these announcements was the confirmation of sequels for the popular films, Toy Story and Frozen.

Iger revealed that two new sequels to big franchises -- Toy Story and Frozen -- were in the works. According to Variety, a sequel to the animated film Zootopia has also been announced.

The Frozen franchise, on the other hand, has two chapters: Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019), which was also a massive success, grossing over $1.450 billion globally. The Zootopia franchise also had one film, released in 2016, and grossed over $1 billion globally. With the announcement of the sequels to these popular franchises, fans can expect more adventures and magical moments from their favourite characters.

The Frozen franchise has seen immense success and has expanded beyond just the two films. With the popularity of the first film, Frozen II grossed over $1.4 billion globally in 2019. The franchise has also inspired a Disney on Ice show, a Broadway musical, short films, TV specials, and books, further solidifying its impact and reach.

This announcement by Bob Iger stated that the "Avatar Experience" will now be available at Disneyland in Anaheim, on the West Coast, according to Variety. The current Pandora - The World of Avatar is a part of Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, which is devoted to James Cameron's creations, and features two rides, the Avatar Flight of Passage and the Na'vi River Journey.

It was reported by Variety on February 5 that Avatar: The Way of Water has become the third highest-grossing foreign film of all time, surpassing Titanic. Director James Cameron plans to release three additional films in the Avatar franchise in the coming years.

