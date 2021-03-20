From Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 to SS Rajamouli's RRR, we have brought you five big films of 2021 that are all set to rock the box-office in 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since cinema halls and theatres have open Bollywood is busy announcing the release date of the films that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the regional cinema is not much behind from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 to SS Rajamouli's RRR, we have brought you five big films of 2021 that are all set to rock the box-office in 2021.

Top 5 big-budget regional films of 2021

Love Story (April 16)

Romantic-drama film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The film will release in the Telugu language on April 16, 2021.

KGF: Chapter 2 (July 16)

One of the highly anticipated films starring Yash is finally going to hit the theatres on July 16. The periodic action film, which is a sequel of Chapter 1, is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Reportedly, it is one of the most expensive films with a budget of Rs 100 crores.

Radhe Shyam (July 30)

Helmed by Radhe Krishna, the film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is all set to clash at the box-office with Bollywood's highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. Radhe Shyam is set to release in two regional languages, namely Telugu and Hindi, on July 30.

Pushpa (August 13)

Action thriller film helmed by Sukumar stars prominent actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. In the film, Allu portrays a never-seen-before role. The film will hit the theatres on August 13, 2021.

RRR (October 13)

Helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others in a pivotal role. The Pan-India film is all set to release on the eve of Dussehra, that is, on October 13. The film will witness a big box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv