From Wednesday To Stranger Things 4; Top OTT Web Series Of 2022 In India

The year 2022 is drawing to a close soon and this was the year that dealt with the revolutionisation of OTT platforms and their content. As the world was still recovering from the effects of the novel coronavirus, the entertainment industry, the theatres in particular struggled a bit but on the other hand, OTT platforms thrived as streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 and others gave us some of the biggest and most watched series in 2022. On that note, let's see the list of top OTT web series of the year 2022 here:

Wednesday

'Wednesday' is a new show on Netflix that hit the OTT platform recently. The supernatural, comedy-horror is based on the character of Wednesday Addams of The Addams family. In the show, Wednesday Addams strives to control her developing psychic gift while attending Nevermore Academy, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. The show is a massive hit among viewers.

Stranger Things 4

The Duffer Brothers, who also act as showrunners and executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, are the creators of the American science fiction horror drama television series 'Stranger Things'. The season fourth of the show was released this year and the show has already been renewed for seasons five and six. The show has attracted record viewership on Netflix.

Aashram Season 3

After the massive success of seasons 1 and 2, the third season came out this year. The protagonist of Aashram 3 is Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala, who succeeded as a kingmaker when Hukum Singh was elected as the state's chief minister. But for Baba, winning isn't enough—he wants to accomplish more and become Supreme! The show revolves around these challenges.

Dahan

The show touches upon society, and its beliefs while challenging its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. However, an IAS officer (played by Tisca Chopra) sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances.

Rocket Boys

Drs. Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, two outstanding guys, are the subject of the show 'Rocket Boys'. The plot is centred on the three pivotal decades in India's history—the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s—and how the country is developing into a powerful, brave, and independent country. It tells the tale of science's formative years in Independent India. The show was very well received by the audience and critics alike.