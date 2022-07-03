From Vikram To JugJugg Jeeyo To Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Indian Films That Crossed Rs 100 Cr-Mark In 2022

There has been a revolution in Indian cinema after the pandemic as it gave rise to the OTT platforms. When the theatres started opening, the audience was reluctant to see the movies on the big screens once again. But some films brought back the glory to the box office once again and showed a spectacular performance at the box office in the post-pandemic era. Take a look at the films that crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has shown a spectacular performance at the box office and has collected Rs 250 crore worldwide. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advai and Tabu.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo was one of the most awaited family entertainment films of the year and hs=as joined the list of Bollywood movies that collected Rs 100 crore. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer have collected Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Vikram

Kamal Hassan- starrer Vikram is still running successfully at the box office and has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt-starrer has collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Alia stunned everyone with her intense performance as Gangubai and was praised by the critics for her acting.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files became one of the biggest Bollywood hits at the box office in the post-pandemic era. It broke all the records and became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crores in India in the post-pandemic era.

RRR

RRR became the biggest hit of 2022 and earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also played pivotal roles in the movie. It is directed by SS Rajamouli.

KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 also became one of the biggest hits of this year and earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, the movie stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, whereas, Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist and Raveena Tandon had an extended cameo in the film.

Beast

Even though Beast received mixed reviews from critics, the movie earned Rs 300 crore at the box office. It clashed with KGF Chapter 2 but still managed to get a good earning.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam earned over Rs 150 crore worldwide at the box office. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer received a mixed response from the audience.

F3: Fun and Frustration

F3: Fun and Frustration earned over Ra 120 crore at the box office and was a commercial success. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada.