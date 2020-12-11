From Bollywood movies to new web shows, many new things have been released on various OTT platforms, which can make your weekend special.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions to contain the spread, the government had announced the closure of the cinema halls and movie theatres leaving the movie-lovers in a state of boredom. However, the OTT platforms came to the rescue and production houses opted different OTT Platforms to release there films and shows.

Now as the year is about to end, there is plenty of entertainment available on various OTT platforms to enjoy this weekend. From Bollywood movies to new web shows, many new things have been released on various OTT platforms, which can make your weekend special.

Movies you can watch this weekend:

Bhoomi Pednekar's Durgamati has been released on Amazon Prime Videos. The film is a horror-thriller based on a fight between a corrupt politician and an IAS officer. In this remake of the Telugu film Bhagmati, Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia will be seen in important roles along with Bhumi Pednekar.

A Call to Spy has also been released on Amazon Prime Video, which is a period film. The film was released in the US in October and is now on OTT. The story of the film directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher is inspired by true events. It is the story of three women who were members of Churchill's Secret Army. Radhika Apte is also a part of the lead star cast in the film.

If you are a fan of war movies, you can see the Torbaaz, which has been released on Netflix. The film is based on Afghanistan's struggle to save the nation from Taliban terrorism through cricket. Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev are in the lead roles.

Web series you watch this weekend:

Srikanth-Bashir web series has been released on Sony Live, which is a high octane action drama. Its story is based on two police officers, Srikanth and Bashir, who are trying to stop a terror plot to spread a dangerous virus like Covid-19 in Mumbai. The series has been produced by Salman Khan Television. The series features actors like Rohit Chaudhary, Ashmita Jaggi, Kunal Pant, Pooja Gore.

Pati, Patni and Panga web series has been released on MX Player, starring Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia, Hiten Tejwani and Gurpreet Saini. This romantic-comedy series is directed by Abir Sengupta.

The second half of 'Bebakee season 1' has been streamed on Alt Balaji. This story of Love and madness features Kushal Tandon, Karan Jotwani, Shivjyoti Rajput and Suchitra Pillai in the lead roles. It is directed by Muzammil Desai and Ravi Kumar Tyagi. It can be seen on Alt Balaji and Zee 5.

Posted By: Talib Khan