The Marvels announced the movies and TV series for its 2021 and 2022 calendar, part of Phase 4 for the cinematic universe.Here check out the detailed Marvel Studious Calendar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the year is about to end, Marvel Studios has given the most happening news to their fans that they were craving for ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the human race. The Marvels announced the movies and TV series for its 2021 and 2022 calendar, part of Phase 4 for the cinematic universe.

Here check out the detailed Marvel Studious Calendar:

1. Ant-Man and The Wasp

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/QheLEhwyQ4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



Marvels have revealed the title of the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp; Quantumania. They took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror (sic)."

2. Fantastic Four

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/4EswhPLM2w — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



"Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four (sic)," shared Marvel Studio.

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/S4YYkajMaj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



Makers revealed Christian Bale is going to essay the role of antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher in Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer.

4. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn is back to write and direct.



The Original Special is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/ZjtiSrtASj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



James Gunn is back as the director and the writer of the film. They also revealed that Original Special is coming to Disney Plus in 2022.

5. I am Groot

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+, featuring several new and unusual characters.



I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/o20fI6UL6N — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+, featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus (sic), shared Marvel Studios.”

6. Armor Wars

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/MXnlK3N8If — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?” (sic), shared Marvel Studios.

7. Iron Heart

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/Y4FlkfkRzc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man”(sic), shared Marvel Studios.

8. Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series, Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t8o6Joq3Ma — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series, Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus”(sic), shared Marvel Studios.

9. She-Hulk

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination, and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lTHhy9s4dY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination, and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus” (sic) shared Marvel Studios.

10. Moon Knight

Moon Knight, an Original Series about a complex vigilante, is coming to #DisneyPlus 🌙 pic.twitter.com/DHzByQu4tP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Moon Knight, an Original Series about a complex vigilante, is coming to #DisneyPlus”(sic), shared by Marvel Studios.

11. Hawkeye

Original Avenger Jeremy Renner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop, played by the amazing Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/wtrmFjuJxd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Original Avenger Jeremy Renner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop, played by the amazing Hailee Steinfeld”(sic) shared by Marvel Studios.

12. Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics has grabbed the world's imagination, and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.



Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W9RqynCgPu — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics has grabbed the world's imagination, and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus”(sic), shared by Marvel Studios.

13. What If…?

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than a linear path."



WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fIVGyL9ZH8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than a linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus”(sic), shared by Marvel Studios.

14. Glorious

“Glorious.”



Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @LokiOfficial pic.twitter.com/3IeUTUhduM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @LokiOfficial”(sic), shared by Marvel Studios.

15. Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau, played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.



Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/HxVlpNzNKv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020



“Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau, played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. Captain Marvel 2 flies into theatres Nov. 11, 2022” (sic), shared by Marvel Studios.

16. Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020



“Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film”(sic), shared by Marvel Studios.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv