Here we have brought you a list of web series that are soon going to rock your 6-inch screens with new seasons:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, theatres have been shut down in major cities, leaving people with only one source of entertainment, that is, OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and SonyLiv. Apart from highly anticipated movies making their way on digital hybrid such as Radhe, Toofan, etc. There are several much-awaited sequels of popular web series that are scheduled to release this year, including The Family Man 2, Delhi Crime and Kota Factory.

So here we are with the list of web series that are soon going to rock your 6-inch screens with new seasons:

Delhi Crime Season 2 (Netflix)

Based on the true incident of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, Delhi Crime was one of its kind. Starring Shefali Shah in the lead, she won immense applaud both from the audience and critics for her actings skills. Now, soon the series is coming with next season.

The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most viewed web series on Amazon Prime was helmed and written by duo Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. The upcoming series will see Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, while Priyamani Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Dhanwanthary will reprise their characters. This series will mark the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni. Talking about the release date, rumours are doing rounds that in May, the series will release.

Little Things Season 4 (Netflix)

One of the most loved web series starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal is soon going to stream on Netflix with its fourth season. In the upcoming series, we will get to see Dhruh and Kavya in a long-distance relationship.

Aarya Season 2 (Disney+Hotstar)

The series that marked the digital debut of both Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh, received immense applaud for its different storyline. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who directed the series, announced that in the second season the titular character will be facing new challenges. As per reports, the second instalment is set to release by the end of the year.

Kota Factory Season 2 (Netflix)

Based on the city Kota-- its coaching industry and students, it's one of the series which has zero haters. Starring Jeetu Bhaiya as a modern-day teacher, Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, among others.

Broken But Beautiful 3 (ALTBalaji)

Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi woo the audience with their love story and set the benchmark quite high. Now, it will be interesting to see Sidharth Shukla and Sonea Rathee taking the legacy forward, but will they be able to woo the fans is a big question. Talking about the release date then, the series is expected in May.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv