From The Crown 5 To Extraction 2, Web Series And Movies Announced In Netflix Tudum 2022

NETFLIX's most anticipated global fan event 'Tudum 2022' is here and the OTT platform has announced the most awaited shows and movies. From Bridgeton's sequel and prequel to Never Have I Ever Season 4, Netflix will soon release a new season of their popular shows and will release the sequels of their movie franchises as well.

Heartstopper Season 2

Heartstopper revolves around a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson. The series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney. Heartstopper Season 2 is in production.

The Crown Season 5

In The Crown Season 5, Imelda Staunton will be seen as Queen Elizabeth along with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Meanwhile, Princess Diana and Prince Charles will be played by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West. The Crown 5 will release on November 9, 2022.

The Witcher Season 3

The third season of Witcher will release on Netflix in Summer 2023.

1899

The creators of one of the most popular Netflix series 'Dark' will return with a new show '1899'. The details about the show have not been revealed yet. 1899 will be a mystery thriller show and it will release on November 17, 2022.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth will return with the second franchise of Netflix film Extraction. Sam Hargrave will return as the director for the film.

You Season 4

You 4 will release on Netflix in 2023. There will be two parts of You Season 4. Part 1 will release on February 10, 2023, and part 2 will release a month later on March 10, 2023.

Never Have I Ever Season 4

The show revolves around an Indian American teenager Devi, who is dealing with the sudden death of her father and finds trouble with her love life. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Michael Cimino will join the star cast in season 4.

Emily In Paris Season 3

The show will stream on Netflix from December 21, 2022. It stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Enola Holmes 2

The movie revolves around the teenage sister of the already-famous Sherlock Holmes. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Shadow And Bone Season 2

The release date of Shadow And Bone 2 is not announced yet. However, the makers have shared the first glimpse of the second season.

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte is the prequel of the Bridgeton series and will revolve around the love story of the king and the queen. India Amarteifio will be seen as the queen in the show.

Heart Of Stone

The action spy thriller stars Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead role. The movie will release next year.